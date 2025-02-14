Lammy and Vance Agree: Zelenskiy Must Be Central to Peace Talks
In an interview, Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the importance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in any peace negotiations with Russia. This sentiment was shared by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, indicating a united approach to achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.
In a recent interview, Britain's Foreign Minister David Lammy underscored the necessity of involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in peace discussions regarding the war with Russia.
Lending insight from the Munich Security Conference, Lammy noted the shared commitment between global leaders to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Echoing these sentiments, U.S. Vice President JD Vance agreed that Zelenskiy's participation in peace talks is crucial for reaching an enduring peace, reflecting a collaborative international stance on the issue.
