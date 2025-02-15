Left Menu

Assam CM Takes Legal Action Against Defamation Claims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan. This follows Chauhan's allegations that Sarma invested in foreign hotels and malls. The case was lodged in Kamrup Metropolitan, leading to a court summons for Chauhan on March 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:22 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan on Saturday, as per an official statement. The case is centered on Chauhan's accusations that the BJP leader has engaged in overseas investments.

The legal proceedings are taking place at the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup Metropolitan. Chauhan accused Sarma of channeling funds into shopping centers and the hospitality industry in Dubai and Singapore, prompting the defamation claim.

The court has registered the case under CR 78/2025, issuing a pre-cognisance notice to Chauhan, summoning him for a hearing on March 17. The chief minister also plans to pursue a civil defamation suit against the Congress official.

