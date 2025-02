Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the United States has initiated direct talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia over ending the conflict in Ukraine, leaving European allies in a strategic bind. Key players, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, voice strong opposition to being excluded from such negotiations.

During a tumultuous Munich Security Conference, senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, criticized European nations for their handling of democracy and migration, raising concerns about the continent's security without US support. This has left European leaders scrambling to formulate their own security strategies.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the entire globe watches closely. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is advocating for a new military alliance in Europe to mitigate reliance on US outcomes, stirring discussions at high-level meetings across Europe and the Middle East.

