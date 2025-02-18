European Leaders Rally to Support Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed European defense and support for Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and European leaders. His talks aim to advance the European Commission's proposals on defense investment and Ukrainian aid. Further discussions are anticipated in the following days.
In a series of diplomatic talks, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on fortifying Ukraine with European support. Prior consultations with European leaders have set the stage for continued collaboration.
President Macron emphasized the significance of aligning with the European Commission's proposals, specifically aimed at bolstering Ukraine economically and militarily, while investing in defense infrastructures across Europe.
He announced that these critical discussions would persist in the upcoming days, signaling ongoing international efforts to achieve collective security and support for Ukraine amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
