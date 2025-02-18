European Leaders Rally to Support Ukraine

In a series of diplomatic talks, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on fortifying Ukraine with European support. Prior consultations with European leaders have set the stage for continued collaboration.

President Macron emphasized the significance of aligning with the European Commission's proposals, specifically aimed at bolstering Ukraine economically and militarily, while investing in defense infrastructures across Europe.

He announced that these critical discussions would persist in the upcoming days, signaling ongoing international efforts to achieve collective security and support for Ukraine amidst prevailing geopolitical tensions.

