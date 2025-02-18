Left Menu

Political Drama in Assam: Gogoi Accuses Sarma of Election Fear

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of election anxiety, suggesting this as the reason for recent allegations regarding Gogoi's British wife's alleged ISI ties. The Assam government announced an investigation, while BJP denies the accusations, instead suggesting Gogoi is being blackmailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh political skirmish, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's fear of losing the 2026 assembly elections is driving recent controversies.

The controversy began with allegations against Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, reportedly linked to Pakistan's ISI, a claim vehemently denied by the Congress. Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, maintained that the attacks were politically motivated.

The Assam government has decided to probe Elizabeth Colburn's role in past election campaigns, whilst filing charges against a Pakistani national for inflammatory comments on social media. Gogoi asserted he would pursue legal action against BJP for what he calls 'defamatory' allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

