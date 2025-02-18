The 'Children of War' exhibit, showcasing haunting images of children purportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is stirring controversy in Germany. While presented as a peace initiative, it has ties to a network linked to the Russian state, aiming to erode support for military aid to Ukraine.

Investigations by Reuters reveal that the campaign is part of a wider Russian influence operation. Behind-the-scenes support from individuals connected to the Russian military intelligence suggests a strategic move to manipulate public sentiment and disrupt EU solidarity with Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Despite organizers claiming independence from governments, documentation from European intelligence sources indicates Moscow's hand in the campaign. With Germany being a major arms supplier to Ukraine, the exhibit highlights ongoing Russian efforts to destabilize European politics through misinformation and strategic propaganda.

