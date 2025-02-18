Left Menu

Unveiling the Shadows: Russia's Covert Influence Behind 'Children of War' Exhibit

The 'Children of War' photo exhibit in Germany, seemingly aimed at promoting peace, has ties to a Russian network trying to influence European public opinion against arming Ukraine. The display and associated campaign are linked to Russian military intelligence and Kremlin-backed propaganda, with organizers denying governmental backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:52 IST
The 'Children of War' exhibit, showcasing haunting images of children purportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is stirring controversy in Germany. While presented as a peace initiative, it has ties to a network linked to the Russian state, aiming to erode support for military aid to Ukraine.

Investigations by Reuters reveal that the campaign is part of a wider Russian influence operation. Behind-the-scenes support from individuals connected to the Russian military intelligence suggests a strategic move to manipulate public sentiment and disrupt EU solidarity with Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Despite organizers claiming independence from governments, documentation from European intelligence sources indicates Moscow's hand in the campaign. With Germany being a major arms supplier to Ukraine, the exhibit highlights ongoing Russian efforts to destabilize European politics through misinformation and strategic propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

