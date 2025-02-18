Left Menu

Diplomatic Chessboard: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia Aim to Unravel Ukraine Conflict

Top diplomats from the US and Russia convened in Saudi Arabia to discuss easing tensions and ending the Ukraine war. The meeting signaled a shift in US foreign policy under Trump and aimed to restore diplomatic ties. Ukraine and European allies expressed concerns about being excluded from these talks.

18-02-2025
In a significant diplomatic move, top US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict and attempt to restore strained bilateral relations. The talks, under President Donald Trump's administration, marked a pivot in American foreign policy.

Despite the absence of Ukrainian representatives, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Kyiv would not accept any agreements made without their involvement, echoing concerns from European allies who fear being sidelined.

The discussions, featuring US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, aimed to thaw relations between the two powers. While some progress was reported, both sides acknowledged that broader cooperation is needed moving forward.

