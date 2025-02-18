Diplomatic Chessboard: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia Aim to Unravel Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, top US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict and attempt to restore strained bilateral relations. The talks, under President Donald Trump's administration, marked a pivot in American foreign policy.

Despite the absence of Ukrainian representatives, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Kyiv would not accept any agreements made without their involvement, echoing concerns from European allies who fear being sidelined.

The discussions, featuring US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, aimed to thaw relations between the two powers. While some progress was reported, both sides acknowledged that broader cooperation is needed moving forward.

