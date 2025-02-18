Smriti Irani: Caught in the Crossfire of Alleged Funding Controversy

The Congress party has recently accused BJP leader Smriti Irani of acting as an agent for billionaire investor George Soros. The allegations arose from a controversy over funding by a US agency aimed at boosting voter turnout in India.

Congress leveraged Irani's past as a USAID 'Goodwill Ambassador' to criticize her connection, claiming it implies her association with Soros. BJP, however, defended Irani, highlighting her appointment as WHO's Oral Rehydration Salts Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005.

The dispute escalated into a war of words with Congress highlighting BJP's ties with external agencies, questioning financial motives, and prompting a defense based on Irani's past endorsements. Soros' alleged anti-India stance forms a backdrop to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)