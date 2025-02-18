Left Menu

Smriti Irani: Caught in the Crossfire of Alleged Funding Controversy

The Congress accuses BJP leader Smriti Irani of being a 'real agent' of investor George Soros amid allegations of US agency funding. Accusations stem from Irani's past role as a USAID 'Goodwill Ambassador.' The BJP refutes claims, sparking a heated exchange between Congress and BJP representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:43 IST
Smriti Irani: Caught in the Crossfire of Alleged Funding Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has recently accused BJP leader Smriti Irani of acting as an agent for billionaire investor George Soros. The allegations arose from a controversy over funding by a US agency aimed at boosting voter turnout in India.

Congress leveraged Irani's past as a USAID 'Goodwill Ambassador' to criticize her connection, claiming it implies her association with Soros. BJP, however, defended Irani, highlighting her appointment as WHO's Oral Rehydration Salts Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005.

The dispute escalated into a war of words with Congress highlighting BJP's ties with external agencies, questioning financial motives, and prompting a defense based on Irani's past endorsements. Soros' alleged anti-India stance forms a backdrop to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025