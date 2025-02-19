Rwanda-DRC Tensions: Tshisekedi's Leadership and the Looming Panic

As tension escalates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi insists his forces control the strategic city of Bukavu despite visible inroads by Rwanda-backed rebels. The president's statements have stirred fear of unrest in the capital, Kinshasa, prompting some residents to prepare for possible evacuation.

Sources within Kinshasa report increased anxiety as the M23 group's advancement goes largely unchecked. Embassies bolster security, and some government officials have already sent families abroad. The situation highlights underlying fears of political instability and speculations of a coup in the wake of Tshisekedi's leadership decisions.

The ongoing conflict traces back to the complex history following Rwanda's 1994 genocide, entwined with disputes over Congo's mineral wealth. Tshisekedi, who has recently skipped key African leadership summits, faces criticism for his approaches to the conflict and his perceived alliances abroad, as opposition voices grow louder against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)