Rajasthan Unveils Farmer-Friendly Budget 2025-26

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham praised the 2025-26 Budget, highlighting the government's favorable initiatives for farmers. Key features include enhanced irrigation systems, increased Kisan Samman Nidhi, and substantial investments in agricultural projects. The Budget aims to boost Rajasthan's agricultural sector and meet public expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:34 IST
Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed the unveiling of the 2025-26 Budget, a move hailed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham as a strategic initiative aimed at uplifting the state's agrarian sector. Special thanks were extended to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Finance Minister for their roles in drafting this farmer-centric budget.

During an interaction with ANI, Bedham expressed gratitude, remarking on the budget's alignment with the public's needs. He highlighted significant measures, such as the increase in the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 and the development of extensive irrigation facilities, as pivotal steps enhancing farmers' welfare.

Finance Minister Diya Kumari, presenting the budget, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the planned projects, including the ongoing Ram Jal Setu Link Project. With tenders and approvals amounting to INR 12,807 crore, the state also announced the creation of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation, overseeing projects worth INR 4,000 crore, aiming to modernize the agricultural infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

