Rajasthan Unveils Farmer-Friendly Budget 2025-26

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed the unveiling of the 2025-26 Budget, a move hailed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham as a strategic initiative aimed at uplifting the state's agrarian sector. Special thanks were extended to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Finance Minister for their roles in drafting this farmer-centric budget.

During an interaction with ANI, Bedham expressed gratitude, remarking on the budget's alignment with the public's needs. He highlighted significant measures, such as the increase in the Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 and the development of extensive irrigation facilities, as pivotal steps enhancing farmers' welfare.

Finance Minister Diya Kumari, presenting the budget, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the planned projects, including the ongoing Ram Jal Setu Link Project. With tenders and approvals amounting to INR 12,807 crore, the state also announced the creation of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation, overseeing projects worth INR 4,000 crore, aiming to modernize the agricultural infrastructure.

