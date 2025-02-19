Shiv Sena's Leadership Tussle: The Unfolding Drama
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Uddhav Thackeray intended to appoint Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's chief minister after the 2019 elections. However, BJP and MVA allies, including Sharad Pawar, intervened. Shinde eventually split from Shiv Sena in 2022 to join BJP, becoming deputy chief minister.
- Country:
- India
In a recent claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut revealed that Uddhav Thackeray initially planned to appoint Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's chief minister post-2019 elections. He stated that both the BJP and MVA allies, including Sharad Pawar from the NCP, disrupted these plans, with the former not adhering to a CM post-sharing agreement.
As tensions rose, Thackeray detached from BJP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, positioning himself as the chief minister. Despite ambitions, Shinde's way was blocked by senior MVA figures who opposed him due to his junior status within the party hierarchy.
Subsequent developments saw Shinde breaking away from Shiv Sena and aligning with the BJP in June 2022, leading to his current role as deputy chief minister. The political frictions were further inflamed by contrasting statements and ambitions within Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Fiery Allegations: BJP's Electoral Misconduct Unveiled
Atishi Accuses BJP Leader's Son of Violating Election Silence in Kalkaji
Open hooliganism by BJP but EC filing case against people complaining against that: Delhi CM Atishi, who has been booked for MCC 'violation'.
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MP's Comments on Mahakumbh Stampede
Delhi HC issues notice to CM Atishi on BJP leader's plea in defamation case against her.