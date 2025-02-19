Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Leadership Tussle: The Unfolding Drama

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Uddhav Thackeray intended to appoint Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's chief minister after the 2019 elections. However, BJP and MVA allies, including Sharad Pawar, intervened. Shinde eventually split from Shiv Sena in 2022 to join BJP, becoming deputy chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:34 IST
Shiv Sena's Leadership Tussle: The Unfolding Drama
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut revealed that Uddhav Thackeray initially planned to appoint Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra's chief minister post-2019 elections. He stated that both the BJP and MVA allies, including Sharad Pawar from the NCP, disrupted these plans, with the former not adhering to a CM post-sharing agreement.

As tensions rose, Thackeray detached from BJP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, positioning himself as the chief minister. Despite ambitions, Shinde's way was blocked by senior MVA figures who opposed him due to his junior status within the party hierarchy.

Subsequent developments saw Shinde breaking away from Shiv Sena and aligning with the BJP in June 2022, leading to his current role as deputy chief minister. The political frictions were further inflamed by contrasting statements and ambitions within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025