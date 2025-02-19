Left Menu

Path to Peace: Armenia's Constitutional Reform

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposes a constitutional change, as demanded by Azerbaijan to facilitate a peace treaty. The ongoing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh persists without a formal diplomatic resolution. A new constitution could be a crucial step forward in negotiating lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced a proposal for constitutional reform, a strategic move potentially pivotal for peace with neighboring Azerbaijan. In his address, he emphasized the necessity of adopting the new constitution via a national referendum, noting the current charter's lack of legitimacy.

However, Pashinyan stopped short of announcing a referendum date or detailing the contents of the new constitutional draft. Armenia has been at odds with Azerbaijan for over three decades, primarily due to territorial disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recently reclaimed by Azerbaijan.

Despite mutual declarations towards formal peace, negotiations remain sluggish amidst ongoing tensions. The heavily fortified, closed border exemplifies the fraught relations, further exacerbated by provocative rhetoric from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accusing Armenia of being a 'fascist' threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

