Path to Peace: Armenia's Constitutional Reform

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced a proposal for constitutional reform, a strategic move potentially pivotal for peace with neighboring Azerbaijan. In his address, he emphasized the necessity of adopting the new constitution via a national referendum, noting the current charter's lack of legitimacy.

However, Pashinyan stopped short of announcing a referendum date or detailing the contents of the new constitutional draft. Armenia has been at odds with Azerbaijan for over three decades, primarily due to territorial disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recently reclaimed by Azerbaijan.

Despite mutual declarations towards formal peace, negotiations remain sluggish amidst ongoing tensions. The heavily fortified, closed border exemplifies the fraught relations, further exacerbated by provocative rhetoric from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accusing Armenia of being a 'fascist' threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)