Conservatives Triumph in German Election: Merz Poised to Lead

Germany's conservative opposition claimed victory in the national election on Sunday, with party leader Friedrich Merz now likely to step into the chancellor role. This result marks a major electoral comeback for the conservatives, putting an end to the current coalition's tenure.

The far-right Alternative for Germany recorded its strongest performance, finishing second. This outcome highlights a notable shift in voter sentiment, as the nation faces potential changes in leadership dynamics.

Reactions from political leaders reflected the election's impact. SPD's Olaf Scholz admitted the result was a bitter reality, acknowledging the magnitude of the defeat. Meanwhile, Alice Weidel of the AfD expressed readiness to engage in coalition discussions with the CDU, signaling potential new political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)