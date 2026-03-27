Slovenia's Election Standoff: Golob's Coalition Challenge

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob is navigating the complexities of coalition-building following a close election that heightened political tensions. With his Freedom Movement securing 29 seats, Golob seeks unity among parliamentary leaders except those from the right-leaning Slovenian Democratic Party.

The country faces a dire need for economic intervention as soaring energy costs and geopolitical conflicts pose significant threats. The proposed coalition aims to prioritize anti-corruption measures and stabilize Slovenia's energy sector amidst these challenges.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Janez Jansa remains poised to form a centre-right coalition, awaiting final election results and challenging the integrity of the electoral process through filed complaints. International attention has been drawn to allegations of interference and espionage, signaling a turbulent political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)