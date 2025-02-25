Left Menu

Iron Without Ideology: Kim Jong Un's Call for Loyalty Amid Military Struggles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of ideology imbued within the military, referring to weapons as mere 'ironware' without it. Addressing elite military cohorts, he highlighted the need for the army’s ideological and moral strength. His comments come amid ongoing political tensions and reported troop losses in Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored the importance of ideological conviction within the military, describing weapons as merely 'ironware' without it, according to state media on Tuesday. His statements were aimed at reinforcing loyalty among the elite ranks of the country's military.

Speaking at the Kim Il Sung University of Politics, Kim remarked that while the Korean People's Army strives to become the world's most formidable force, its focus should remain on the political, ideological, and moral strengths of the army linked to the ruling Party and the citizenry.

Amidst regional tensions and ongoing military investments, Kim did not specifically address the United States or South Korea in his speech, though critiques against the allies were apparent. North Korea has yet to officially recognize its military contributions to Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, despite existing reports of significant troop losses there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

