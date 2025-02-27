Call for Unity Ahead of Historic Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session

In a crucial all-party gathering, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather made a compelling appeal for unity among political parties ahead of the upcoming budget session, scheduled for March 3.

The Speaker underscored the importance of dialogue, coordination, and consensus-building to ensure a productive session, the first since Jammu and Kashmir's transition to Union Territories.

Representatives, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and others, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of meaningful debates to address public welfare issues.

