Call for Unity Ahead of Historic Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather calls for cooperation from all political parties and legislators during the upcoming budget session. In an all-party meeting, Rather emphasizes dialogue and coordination to ensure productive proceedings. The session marks the first budget since the bifurcation into Union Territories and the National Conference's return to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:08 IST
  • India

In a crucial all-party gathering, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather made a compelling appeal for unity among political parties ahead of the upcoming budget session, scheduled for March 3.

The Speaker underscored the importance of dialogue, coordination, and consensus-building to ensure a productive session, the first since Jammu and Kashmir's transition to Union Territories.

Representatives, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and others, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of meaningful debates to address public welfare issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

