North Korea Flexes Nuclear Muscle with Missile Tests Amid U.S. Tensions

North Korea has conducted test-firings of strategic cruise missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, showcasing nuclear counter-attack capabilities in response to perceived U.S. hostilities. Despite Trump's outreach efforts, North Korea maintains a stance of aggression, bolstered by its cooperation with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-02-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 06:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea announced on Friday that it has test-fired strategic cruise missiles, a move meant to demonstrate its nuclear counter-attack capabilities. This decision comes amid what Pyongyang describes as escalating U.S.-led hostilities, which have been a point of contention since the Trump administration's inception.

The North's official news agency, KCNA, reported that the missile tests, conducted off the country's west coast on Wednesday, were personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. This event marks North Korea's fourth missile test this year and the second during President Donald Trump's current term.

According to KCNA, the tests are a clear message to adversaries violating North Korea's security and escalating confrontation. Despite Trump's overtures, experts believe North Korea, occupied with aiding Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, will not engage diplomatically with the U.S. unless geopolitical dynamics change significantly post-conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

