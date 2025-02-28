Delhi Assembly Drama: AAP MLAs Suspended Amid Intense Political Showdown

A fierce political confrontation has engulfed the Delhi Assembly following the three-day suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, a decision defended by Speaker Vijender Gupta under parliamentary protocols. The suspensions, including that of Leader of Opposition Atishi, have incited allegations of undemocratic practices from the opposition bloc.

The AAP lawmakers were suspended after supposedly disrupting the inaugural address by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, protesting the alleged removal of portraits of iconic figures Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's Office. This action has sparked a row, with Atishi describing it as unprecedented and accusing the BJP government of exceeding democratic boundaries.

Speaker Gupta has refuted claims of bias, emphasizing that the disciplinary measures fall within established parliamentary rules intended to ensure respect for legislative proceedings. As tensions mount, the AAP insists its members are being unfairly targeted, a narrative likely to further intensify political tensions in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)