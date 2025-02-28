Left Menu

UK Development Minister Resigns Amid Foreign Aid Cuts

British International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds resigned following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to cut the foreign aid budget to boost defence spending. This move, aimed at increasing defence funding, sparked outrage from humanitarian charities concerned about its impact on UK influence and aid recipients.

In a dramatic political shift, British International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned. The departure follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's contentious decision to reduce the foreign aid budget to fund increased defence spending.

Starmer's announcement, made earlier this week, indicated a boost in annual defence expenditures, a move seen as a message to U.S. President Donald Trump that Britain is committed to strengthening Europe's security. The funding for this increase would come from reducing the overseas development budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

The decision has provoked strong reactions from the humanitarian sector, with charities expressing shock and concern. They warn that the cuts could severely undermine UK influence abroad and have dire consequences for the vulnerable populations that rely on UK aid programs.

