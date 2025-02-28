UK Development Minister Resigns Amid Foreign Aid Cuts

In a dramatic political shift, British International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds has resigned. The departure follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's contentious decision to reduce the foreign aid budget to fund increased defence spending.

Starmer's announcement, made earlier this week, indicated a boost in annual defence expenditures, a move seen as a message to U.S. President Donald Trump that Britain is committed to strengthening Europe's security. The funding for this increase would come from reducing the overseas development budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP.

The decision has provoked strong reactions from the humanitarian sector, with charities expressing shock and concern. They warn that the cuts could severely undermine UK influence abroad and have dire consequences for the vulnerable populations that rely on UK aid programs.

