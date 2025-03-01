Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emerged undeterred from a heated Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, drawing admiration at home for his steadfast defense of Ukraine's interests. The confrontation has highlighted Zelenskyy's resolve despite the lack of a new bilateral agreement with the United States.

The White House encounter left Ukraine without the anticipated joint investment fund deal, initially seen as a crucial step toward economic reconstruction and potentially ending the ongoing war with Russia. Nonetheless, Zaporizhia leaders and citizens alike rallied around Zelenskyy, expressing unwavering support for his hard stance against powerful international figures.

The fallout of the diplomatic spat has solidified national support for Zelenskyy, seen as a lion-like figure standing against aggression and external pressure. Ukrainians on social media and officials across regions hailed his commitment to securing peace with essential security guarantees, even amid criticism from American counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)