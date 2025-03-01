Trump-Zelenskiy Showdown: A Diplomatic Tipping Point

A high-stakes confrontation at the White House turned into a diplomatic spectacle between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The discord, stemming from a delayed minerals agreement and Trump's favorable disposition towards Russia, could signal a significant shift in American relations with Ukraine.

This extraordinary encounter, captured by TV cameras, began with typical diplomatic exchanges but quickly escalated into an unprecedented shouting match involving Vice President JD Vance. Frustrations have been mounting over negotiations, with Trump expressing dissatisfaction over Zelenskiy's approach to garnering U.S. support.

Despite expectations of a breakthrough, the episode has instead intensified tensions, raising doubts about future collaborations. Political figures like Senator Lindsey Graham already caution against further dealings with Zelenskiy, underlining the encounter as a diplomatic 'utter disaster.'

(With inputs from agencies.)