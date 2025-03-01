Contentious Diplomacy: Vance Defends Trump in Oval Office Clash with Zelenskiy

During a tense Oval Office meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clashed over diplomacy strategies with Russia.

Vice President JD Vance defended Trump's stance, asserting his role as a staunch ally and sharp-tongued defender of the Commander-in-Chief. Their exchange put Vance's loyalty on display.

While Democrats criticized the encounter, allies of Trump, including Senator Lindsey Graham, praised Vance's courage and articulation of Trump's agenda in front of the media and the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)