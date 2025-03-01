Communist Discord: Debating the Neo-Fascist Label in India
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticizes the CPI(M) for downplaying fascist threats in India by clarifying its stance that the Modi government is not neo-fascist. This comes after the CPI(M) issued a note distinguishing its perspective from other communist factions, sparking internal debate.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has raised concerns about the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) recent clarification regarding their stance on neo-fascism. He believes that not recognizing the government's fascist tendencies could weaken communist influence in India.
Bhattacharya's comments followed the release of a CPI(M) note distributed to state units, detailing their political resolution for an upcoming congress. The note insists that while the political climate shows neo-fascist traits, it stops short of labeling the Modi government as such, creating a rift with CPI(ML)'s views.
He further critiqued the CPI(M) for their electoral considerations in West Bengal and Kerala, suggesting these may influence their reluctance to confront the fascist threat more directly. Bhattacharya emphasized the need for unified communist resistance to prevent the consolidation of fascist forces in India.
