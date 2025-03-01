Zelenskiy and Starmer Gear Up for European Leaders Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this Saturday. The meeting is scheduled to occur in Downing Street prior to a broader European leaders summit in London. Starmer's office confirmed the scheduled meeting and its significance for the upcoming summit.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office confirmed that the two leaders will convene at Downing Street this afternoon. The discussions are positioned as a precursor to the critical talks that will unfold during the European leaders summit.
The meeting between President Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Starmer underscores the importance of diplomatic dialogues between the two nations, particularly in the context of broader European geopolitical dynamics.
