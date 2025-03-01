Zelenskiy Meets Starmer Amidst High-Stakes Diplomacy

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will engage in high-stakes talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street. This meeting precedes a broader summit scheduled for Sunday in London, where European leaders will convene to deliberate on a peace strategy for Ukraine.

The meeting between Zelenskiy and Starmer underscores the geopolitical tensions sparked by an earlier dispute between Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The conflict raised concerns over potential shifts in U.S. support for Ukraine amidst its war with Russia.

Starmer, who communicated with both Trump and Zelenskiy prior, has reiterated his steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine. His stance echoes the broader European consensus, advocating unwavering backing for Zelenskiy as conflicts with Russia persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)