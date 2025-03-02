PKK Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Southeast Turkey?

The infamous Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) declared a ceasefire on Saturday, aligning with calls from their jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to disarm and dissolve. This major move could potentially end a 40-year insurgency that has claimed over 40,000 lives, if successful under specific conditions.

President Tayyip Erdogan's government, alongside the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party, have supported this call. The potential ceasefire could foster peace and economic development in southeast Turkey, a region significantly affected by the ongoing conflict.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey and its allies, emphasized that this ceasefire will require Erdogan's government to provide Ocalan with more freedoms to lead the disarmament process. However, Erdogan warned that Turkey will maintain counter-terrorism operations until complete and verifiable disarmament is observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)