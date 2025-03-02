Egypt's Gaza Reconstruction Plan: A Diplomatic Push at Cairo's Arab Summit

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Sunday that a comprehensive plan for Gaza's reconstruction is finalized and will be tabled at the upcoming Arab summit in Cairo. The plan aims to ensure Palestinians remain on their land despite the controversial proposal by former U.S. President Donald Trump to control Gaza.

The proposal by Trump, arising during a tenuous truce between Israel and Hamas, deviated from the traditional U.S. stance supporting a two-state solution, triggering opposition from Palestinians and the Arab world. Abdelatty emphasized the need for international collaboration, particularly financial aid from European nations, to aid in rebuilding Gaza.

Following the summit, an urgent meeting by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia is slated to strategize on the international presentation of the reconstruction plans. Meanwhile, Israeli restrictions on aid trucks entering Gaza underscore the ongoing tensions even as Egypt strives for a peaceful resolution.

