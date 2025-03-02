Left Menu

Historic Coalition: Austria's Neos Pave New Path

Austria's Neos party voted overwhelmingly in favor of a coalition with the People's Party and Social Democrats, enabling a three-party government to take office. This historic move ends a prolonged wait since World War Two, paving the way for a government focused on liberal democracy and reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 20:01 IST
In a historic move, Austria's liberal Neos party cast a decisive vote on Sunday to join a coalition with the conservative People's Party (OVP) and Social Democrats (SPO). This paves the way for their united government to be sworn in after an extended post-election stalemate.

The coalition marks the end of Austria's longest wait for a government since World War Two, coming after failed attempts to form alliances excluding the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). This new partnership, which excludes the FPO, was seen as one of the last viable alternatives to prevent a snap election.

Neos leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressed gratitude post-vote, with her party prioritizing issues such as pension reform and red tape reduction. The government will see the OVP's Christian Stocker as chancellor, while the Neos will lead the foreign affairs and education ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

