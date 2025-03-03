Pressure Mounts on Zelenskiy Amid U.S. and European Diplomatic Tensions

Top Republicans, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump, have urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to revise his stance on the ongoing war with Russia or consider stepping aside. The pressure arises after a divisive meeting at the White House, where Zelenskiy faced heated exchanges with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The encounter, which saw Vance take an aggressive stance, has sparked global concern. Questions loom over the future of the conflict, initiated by Russia's invasion three years ago, with Trump's strategies for resolution drawing scrutiny. Zelenskiy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of breaching a ceasefire and labeled him a terrorist.

Trump's aim for peace involving territorial concessions, framed with European security guarantees, was highlighted by Michael Waltz, Trump's national security adviser. With blurred lines of leadership and motivations, high-ranking Republicans and Democrats clash over Zelenskiy's role and the U.S.'s strategic direction in peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)