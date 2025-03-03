Left Menu

Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability

The murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, found in a suitcase in Haryana, has led to calls for severe punishment. Haryana Police have launched an investigation, forming a Special Investigation Team while examining possible political and personal motives. Narwal's mother alleges political rivalry played a part in her daughter's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:41 IST
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary has called for stringent punishment following the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal. Her body was discovered in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak, prompting Chaudhary to label the incident as deeply saddening and unacceptable.

The Haryana Police have intensified their efforts by assembling a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the case. According to Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar, critical evidence such as the victim's phone has been recovered, with cyber and forensic teams actively pursuing multiple angles of inquiry.

Details reveal that Narwal lived alone in Haryana, with her family stationed in Delhi. The grim discovery was made after police acted on received information, leading to her identification. Her mother, Savita Narwal, suspects election-related rivalries in her daughter's demise, noting her growing prominence in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025