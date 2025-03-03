Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
The murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, found in a suitcase in Haryana, has led to calls for severe punishment. Haryana Police have launched an investigation, forming a Special Investigation Team while examining possible political and personal motives. Narwal's mother alleges political rivalry played a part in her daughter's death.
In a shocking turn of events, BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary has called for stringent punishment following the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal. Her body was discovered in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand in Rohtak, prompting Chaudhary to label the incident as deeply saddening and unacceptable.
The Haryana Police have intensified their efforts by assembling a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the case. According to Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar, critical evidence such as the victim's phone has been recovered, with cyber and forensic teams actively pursuing multiple angles of inquiry.
Details reveal that Narwal lived alone in Haryana, with her family stationed in Delhi. The grim discovery was made after police acted on received information, leading to her identification. Her mother, Savita Narwal, suspects election-related rivalries in her daughter's demise, noting her growing prominence in the political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
