Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood and Progress

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirms Jammu and Kashmir's commitment to statehood and infrastructure advancement. Addressing the budget session, he highlighted financial growth and initiatives for development while recognizing challenges. Recent infrastructure achievements and energy sector plans underscore efforts toward regional prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed his government's dedication to restoring the Union Territory's statehood while actively engaging stakeholders in this endeavor, as he addressed the J-K Legislative Assembly's Budget Session on Monday.

Emphasizing the emotional and political significance of statehood for the people, LG Sinha assured that the government is committed to inclusive discussions to ensure peace and progress in the region. He also highlighted the administration's focus on preserving Jammu and Kashmir's cultural diversity and unity.

LG Sinha underscored good governance as vital for the territory's future, committing to transparency and effective resource allocation. Recognizing challenges like regional disparities and unemployment, he noted the recent infrastructure developments, including the Sonmarg Tunnel and energy sector projects, as strides toward economic growth.

