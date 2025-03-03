Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana
Haryana Police arrested a suspect in the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found in a suitcase in Rohtak. Her family demands justice, notably her mother seeking capital punishment for the killers. Investigation continues with political figures urging for swift resolution in the case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Haryana Police on Monday detained a suspect in the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal. Her body was discovered in a suitcase in Rohtak last Saturday, prompting the formation of a special investigation team to expedite inquiries into her death.
Narwal's grieving family, notably her mother Savita, has refused to proceed with the cremation until those responsible face justice, specifically capital punishment. The family remains devastated, with tensions high as uncertainty looms about those involved in the murder. Savita expressed suspicion of internal jealousy within the party contributing to Narwal's untimely death.
The political landscape is stirred, with leaders like former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding swift justice. Haryana Congress leaders have remembered Narwal as a dedicated party worker and law student. The investigation continues under public scrutiny, as calls for justice grow louder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
