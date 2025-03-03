Countdown to Telangana Legislative Council Election Results

The counting of votes for the Telangana Legislative Council elections commenced on Monday, covering three crucial constituencies.

Elections were held on February 27 using preferential voting with ballot papers in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

Results are anticipated soon, with Teachers' constituencies' outcomes expected in two days and the Graduates' constituency in three days. The BJP contested all seats, while the Congress opted to compete only in the Graduates' constituency.

