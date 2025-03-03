Left Menu

The Telangana Legislative Council elections for three constituencies are being counted. Expected results: Teachers' constituencies in about two days and Graduates' constituency in three days. High voter turnout was reported, with BJP contesting all seats and Congress competing in only the Graduates' constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:23 IST
Countdown to Telangana Legislative Council Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for the Telangana Legislative Council elections commenced on Monday, covering three crucial constituencies.

Elections were held on February 27 using preferential voting with ballot papers in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

Results are anticipated soon, with Teachers' constituencies' outcomes expected in two days and the Graduates' constituency in three days. The BJP contested all seats, while the Congress opted to compete only in the Graduates' constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

