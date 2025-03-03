Left Menu

Lech Walesa Slams Trump's Comments on Ukraine: A Diplomatic Rift

Lech Walesa, former Polish president and Nobel laureate, criticized former U.S. President Trump for his comments about Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Walesa, along with 39 other former political prisoners, expressed their concern in a published letter, emphasizing the importance of U.S. support in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST
Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader, expressed strong disapproval of Donald Trump's comments during a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Walesa, along with 39 other Polish former political prisoners, signed a letter addressing Trump, expressing 'horror' at his remarks.

In a meeting broadcast live, Trump accused Zelenskiy of ingratitude towards U.S. aid, even suggesting that the president's actions could lead to World War Three. This has sparked concerns over the future of U.S. support in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Walesa's letter drew parallels between the meeting's atmosphere and interrogations in Communist courts. It urged the U.S. to honor past security guarantees made to Ukraine, arguing that these were not meant to be part of an economic transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

