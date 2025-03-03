Left Menu

Netanyahu's New Ceasefire Plan Faces Global Scrutiny

Israel's new ceasefire proposal, dubbed the 'Witkoff proposal,' seeks Hamas's compliance by imposing a Gaza blockade and demands the release of hostages for extending peace talks. This plan comes amid tensions with previous US-mediated agreements and conflicting political landscapes inside and outside Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:19 IST
Israel has unveiled a new ceasefire proposal, known as the 'Witkoff proposal,' aiming to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages by placing a siege on the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims the plan, supposedly originated from US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, has been fully coordinated with the Trump administration.

The proposal would require Hamas to release half of its remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire extension. This approach diverges from earlier agreements, which called for simultaneous negotiations for all hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas accuses Israel of undermining the existing deal that had temporarily halted hostilities.

As the situation in Gaza intensifies, with Israel halting essential supplies, Arab leaders are preparing a counterproposal to Trump's controversial relocation plan for Gaza's population. The international community remains divided on how to secure peace, while political tensions threaten to destabilize Netanyahu's government if the ceasefire negotiations fail to progress swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

