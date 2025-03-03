Egypt's Strategic Blueprint for Gaza's Future Amid Political Tensions
Egypt has crafted a strategic plan for Gaza, proposing an interim governance structure that sidelines Hamas and involves Arab, Muslim, and Western states. This initiative emerges in response to U.S. President Trump's controversial Middle East policy, aiming for stability and reconstruction post-conflict. Key details remain under negotiation.
In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious Middle East policy, Egypt has developed a strategic plan for Gaza's post-conflict future, aiming to replace Hamas with an interim governance structure supervised by Arab, Muslim, and Western states, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
The plan, set to be unveiled at an Arab League summit, does not specify its implementation timeline concerning a permanent peace deal. This Egyptian initiative counters Trump's plan, which suggests displacing Palestinians, diverging from the traditional U.S. two-state solution approach and inciting anger among Arab nations.
Despite facing rejection from Hamas and vague implementation details, Egypt's proposal involves a Governance Assistance Mission to take over from Hamas temporarily, focusing on humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts. Challenges include securing financial commitments for Gaza's redevelopment, addressed by involving key Arab and international stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
