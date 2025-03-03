Congress Urges New Insurance Scheme as Farmers Face Crisis in Gujarat
The Congress party has demanded a replacement for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, discontinued by the Gujarat government, as farmers suffer due to unseasonal rains. State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai highlighted compensation efforts, while further discussion is sought for additional fiscal measures to aid affected farmers.
03-03-2025
On Monday, the opposition Congress called for the Gujarat government to introduce a new scheme to replace the discontinued Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, citing farmers' hardships.
State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai responded, revealing that Rs 1,162 crore in compensation had been disbursed to farmers affected by heavy monsoon rains this fiscal year, with further demands pending approval.
Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar proposed a 'Chief Minister Crop Insurance Scheme' amid ongoing agricultural challenges, urging government action to support the state's rural economy.
