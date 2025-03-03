French PM Criticizes Trump's Oval Office Meeting with Zelenskyy
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou labelled US President Trump's treatment of Ukraine's leader Zelenskyy in the White House as 'brutal'. In a parliamentary debate, Bayrou diverged from President Macron's tone and praised Zelenskyy for not yielding to the pressure exerted by Trump's demands.
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou castigated US President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office handling of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing it as a brazen display of 'brutality' intended to humiliate.
In a parliamentary discussion on Ukraine, Bayrou offered a rare and candid critique that contrasted with the diplomatic restraint typically illustrated in French-American exchanges. President Macron has been notably more reserved in his comments following the contentious meeting.
Bayrou applauded Zelenskyy for his resilience in the face of Trump's aggressive posturing, a sentiment that was echoed by lawmakers who stood and applauded in the National Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Ukraine
- Trump
- Zelenskyy
- Bayrou
- Oval Office
- White House
- criticism
- diplomacy
- Macron
ALSO READ
Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation
The White House Pushes Ukraine for Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Trump to Host First White House Cabinet Meeting
White House Revolutionizes Media Access: New Rules for Presidential Coverage