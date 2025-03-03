French PM Criticizes Trump's Oval Office Meeting with Zelenskyy

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou castigated US President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office handling of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing it as a brazen display of 'brutality' intended to humiliate.

In a parliamentary discussion on Ukraine, Bayrou offered a rare and candid critique that contrasted with the diplomatic restraint typically illustrated in French-American exchanges. President Macron has been notably more reserved in his comments following the contentious meeting.

Bayrou applauded Zelenskyy for his resilience in the face of Trump's aggressive posturing, a sentiment that was echoed by lawmakers who stood and applauded in the National Assembly.

