Left Menu

State Governors Seek to Recruit Federal Workers Amid Trump's Layoffs

In response to President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce, Democratic governors are actively recruiting displaced federal employees. States like New York, Hawaii, and Maryland are offering a range of public-sector job opportunities, citing a need for skilled workers, while also challenging the legality of some of Trump's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 01:54 IST
State Governors Seek to Recruit Federal Workers Amid Trump's Layoffs

Amid President Donald Trump's drive to decrease the federal workforce, Democratic governors are seizing the opportunity to woo the newly unemployed for state jobs. States such as New York, Hawaii, and Maryland have launched initiatives to attract former federal employees, highlighting their specialized skills as a valuable asset. Job fairs, rapid recruitment, and public-sector openings are strategies currently being employed.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York criticized Trump's approach, referring to it as dismissive of skilled workers who deserve better treatment than a pink slip. The state, still recovering from pandemic-induced downsizing, now actively seeks professionals across various sectors to fill the workforce gap.

While Trump insists that slashing federal positions translates to efficiency, some states disagree, opening new opportunities for federal workers amidst legal battles about the layoffs' execution. U.S. District Judge William Alsup has already blocked some of the mass firings, siding with unions that argue against the legality of Trump's measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025