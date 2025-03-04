State Governors Seek to Recruit Federal Workers Amid Trump's Layoffs
In response to President Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce, Democratic governors are actively recruiting displaced federal employees. States like New York, Hawaii, and Maryland are offering a range of public-sector job opportunities, citing a need for skilled workers, while also challenging the legality of some of Trump's actions.
Amid President Donald Trump's drive to decrease the federal workforce, Democratic governors are seizing the opportunity to woo the newly unemployed for state jobs. States such as New York, Hawaii, and Maryland have launched initiatives to attract former federal employees, highlighting their specialized skills as a valuable asset. Job fairs, rapid recruitment, and public-sector openings are strategies currently being employed.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York criticized Trump's approach, referring to it as dismissive of skilled workers who deserve better treatment than a pink slip. The state, still recovering from pandemic-induced downsizing, now actively seeks professionals across various sectors to fill the workforce gap.
While Trump insists that slashing federal positions translates to efficiency, some states disagree, opening new opportunities for federal workers amidst legal battles about the layoffs' execution. U.S. District Judge William Alsup has already blocked some of the mass firings, siding with unions that argue against the legality of Trump's measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
