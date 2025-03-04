Zelenskiy Stresses Urgent Diplomacy for Peace Amid U.S. Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes urgent diplomacy with U.S. and European partners to resolve the ongoing war with Russia. Despite tense exchanges with Donald Trump, Zelenskiy seeks unity and security guarantees as a pivotal element for peace. Ukrainian parliament supports continued strong ties with Washington.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is advocating for intensified diplomacy with the United States and European nations to expedite an end to the three-year conflict with Russia. Following tense discussions with Donald Trump, Zelenskiy insists on the need for American support and steadfast diplomatic efforts.
Zelenskiy faced criticism after a report suggested the war's conclusion was distant, coinciding with a summit dedicated to peace plans with European allies. Despite recent frictions, he aims to reinforce U.S.-Ukraine relations, with Ukrainian parliament backing diplomacy and describing Trump's role as pivotal.
During a phone call with Baltic leaders, Zelenskiy reiterated the necessity of security guarantees to prevent conflict recurrence. His nightly video message underlined that unity among Ukraine, Europe, and America is vital for securing lasting peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
