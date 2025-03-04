U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Presidential Tensions

The United States is temporarily halting military aid to Ukraine. This decision follows a recent disagreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a White House official on Monday.

The review of the financial assistance seeks to confirm that it effectively contributes to peace efforts. Reports from Bloomberg and Fox News suggest that the aid suspension will remain in place until satisfactory measures of good-faith efforts by Ukraine's leadership are demonstrated.

The halt affects all U.S. military equipment not currently within Ukraine's borders, including those in transit in Europe. President Trump reportedly ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to implement the aid pause, emphasizing that it is not a permanent cessation, but rather a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)