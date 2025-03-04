Chhattisgarh Congress vs. ED: Protests Erupt in Raipur
Chhattisgarh Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's Raipur office over perceived harassment of Malkit Singh Gaindu. The protest highlighted allegations of the agency acting under BJP influence. Leaders, including Deepak Baij and former CM Bhupesh Baghel, addressed the gathering, demanding fair treatment from the ED.
In a heated demonstration, Chhattisgarh Congress leaders gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Raipur, decrying alleged unjust actions against one of their members.
The protest, led by Congress chief Deepak Baij, accused the ED of detaining Malkit Singh Gaindu for hours under the pretense of an investigation into party office construction details.
The Chhattisgarh Congress leveled accusations against the Directorate, asserting its collusion with the BJP. Key party figures vowed to defend their members against any unwarranted actions.
