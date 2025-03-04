Left Menu

Clash Over Bihar Budget: Unanticipated Criticism and Undeniable Praise

RJD MLAs protested outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, alleging the budget neglected the unemployed, youth, farmers, and women. RJD leaders criticized the state's approach, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised its promise for comprehensive development. The budget, increased by 13.6%, is crucial as the ruling government's final pre-election fiscal plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:12 IST
Clash Over Bihar Budget: Unanticipated Criticism and Undeniable Praise
RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan staging a protest on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs organized a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the state's budget for allegedly neglecting key demographics such as the unemployed, youth, farmers, and women. In a symbolic demonstration, RJD leaders carried lollipops and toys to criticize what they termed as the government's lack of substantial provisions.

Leading the protests, RJD figure Bhai Virendra contested the exclusion of the party's proposal for caste census-based reservations from the Ninth Schedule. Party MLA Mukesh Raushan expressed that despite having two deputy Chief Ministers, citizens are not seeing tangible benefits. Raushan emphasized unmet demands from the youth for jobs, and women for monetary support and basic utilities.

Contrastingly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh commended the Bihar Budget for 2025-26, highlighting its developmental goals across sectors like education, healthcare, and sports. He emphasized the doubling of scholarships for SC/ST children. As the last budget presentation before state elections, the Rs 3.17 lakh crore allocation marks a 13.6% increase, aiming to enhance infrastructure and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025