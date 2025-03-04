Clash Over Bihar Budget: Unanticipated Criticism and Undeniable Praise

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs organized a protest outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the state's budget for allegedly neglecting key demographics such as the unemployed, youth, farmers, and women. In a symbolic demonstration, RJD leaders carried lollipops and toys to criticize what they termed as the government's lack of substantial provisions.

Leading the protests, RJD figure Bhai Virendra contested the exclusion of the party's proposal for caste census-based reservations from the Ninth Schedule. Party MLA Mukesh Raushan expressed that despite having two deputy Chief Ministers, citizens are not seeing tangible benefits. Raushan emphasized unmet demands from the youth for jobs, and women for monetary support and basic utilities.

Contrastingly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh commended the Bihar Budget for 2025-26, highlighting its developmental goals across sectors like education, healthcare, and sports. He emphasized the doubling of scholarships for SC/ST children. As the last budget presentation before state elections, the Rs 3.17 lakh crore allocation marks a 13.6% increase, aiming to enhance infrastructure and social welfare.

