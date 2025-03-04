Ukraine-U.S. Tensions: Aid Pause Sparks Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has halted all military aid to Ukraine, drawing criticism from a senior Ukrainian lawmaker who sees the move as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into complying with Russia's terms.

Oleksandr Merezhko, chair of Ukraine's Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, stated the suspension aids Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merezhko equated the situation to the 1938 Munich Agreement, highlighting the potential damage to Ukraine's morale and political standing.

The decision comes after a shift in U.S. policy towards a more conciliatory approach to Russia and follows a tense exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, wherein Trump accused Zelenskiy of being ungrateful for U.S. support.

(With inputs from agencies.)