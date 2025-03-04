Historical Debates Stir Controversy Amid Current Challenges

In a heated controversy surrounding Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's recent comments on Aurangzeb, RJD MP Manoj Jha has spoken out, questioning why historical conflicts are being resurrected when contemporary issues such as poverty, hunger, and economic disparity demand urgent attention. Jha emphasized the importance of prioritizing current challenges over past disputes.

Abu Azmi's remarks suggesting that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and had built temples have led to backlash from Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance. A police case has been filed against him following a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who insisted that Azmi has "no right to stay in India."

Despite the criticism, Azmi defended his comments, arguing against communal interpretations and highlighting the presence of Hindus in Aurangzeb's administration. He stressed that historical power struggles were not religious. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde labeled Azmi's remarks as "wrong and unacceptable."

(With inputs from agencies.)