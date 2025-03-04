Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Claims Victory Over Communal Clashes in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attributes the decline in Hindu-Muslim clashes to effective government measures like fencing graveyards. He defended his administration's achievements amid opposition protests, citing improvements over pre-2005 conditions. Kumar assured a return to power aligned with NDA values and criticized the opposition for ignorance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:47 IST
Nitish Kumar Claims Victory Over Communal Clashes in Bihar
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, proclaimed his administration's success in curbing Hindu-Muslim conflicts by implementing strategic measures, including fencing graveyards and ensuring justice for communal riot incidents, during a legislative session on Tuesday.

Addressing the assembly, Kumar highlighted the transformation in the state's law and order since his government took office in 2005. He noted the drastic improvements in public safety and infrastructure, responding curtly to opposition slogans that disrupted his speech.

Amidst political tensions, Kumar reaffirmed his alliance with the NDA and predicted electoral success in the upcoming polls, while accusing opposition leaders of ignorance and past failures in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025