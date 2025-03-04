Nitish Kumar Claims Victory Over Communal Clashes in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attributes the decline in Hindu-Muslim clashes to effective government measures like fencing graveyards. He defended his administration's achievements amid opposition protests, citing improvements over pre-2005 conditions. Kumar assured a return to power aligned with NDA values and criticized the opposition for ignorance.
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, proclaimed his administration's success in curbing Hindu-Muslim conflicts by implementing strategic measures, including fencing graveyards and ensuring justice for communal riot incidents, during a legislative session on Tuesday.
Addressing the assembly, Kumar highlighted the transformation in the state's law and order since his government took office in 2005. He noted the drastic improvements in public safety and infrastructure, responding curtly to opposition slogans that disrupted his speech.
Amidst political tensions, Kumar reaffirmed his alliance with the NDA and predicted electoral success in the upcoming polls, while accusing opposition leaders of ignorance and past failures in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
