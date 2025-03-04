Sparks Fly in Bihar Assembly: Opposition's Fiery Critique

The Bihar assembly session on Tuesday turned into a fierce battleground as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering critique against the NDA-led government. Yadav condemned the state's administrative machinery and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a 'spent force.'

Engaging in a fiery debate during a discussion on the governor's address, Yadav took aim at JD(U) leaders, recalling Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's political histories and affiliations.

In defense, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary acknowledged his Congress roots but highlighted efforts by Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad, to address past governmental failures—ironically targeting the Congress, an RJD ally. Meanwhile, Choudhary and Samrat Choudhary rebutted, focusing on their political loyalty and criticizing Yadav's familial ties to corruption cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)