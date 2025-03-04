Sparks Fly in Bihar Assembly: Opposition's Fiery Critique
A heated exchange erupted in the Bihar assembly between opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and the ruling NDA members, led by Nitish Kumar. Yadav criticized the government as ineffective, sparking retaliations from leaders like Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who defended their political pasts and affiliations.
The Bihar assembly session on Tuesday turned into a fierce battleground as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering critique against the NDA-led government. Yadav condemned the state's administrative machinery and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a 'spent force.'
Engaging in a fiery debate during a discussion on the governor's address, Yadav took aim at JD(U) leaders, recalling Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's political histories and affiliations.
In defense, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary acknowledged his Congress roots but highlighted efforts by Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad, to address past governmental failures—ironically targeting the Congress, an RJD ally. Meanwhile, Choudhary and Samrat Choudhary rebutted, focusing on their political loyalty and criticizing Yadav's familial ties to corruption cases.
