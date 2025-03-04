Karnataka's Contractor Crisis: Unpaid Bills and Political Blame Game

The ongoing financial turmoil in Karnataka has brought the state's contractor bills into sharp focus, with accusations flying across the political aisle. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has publicly pinned the blame on the previous BJP administration for leaving a substantial backlog of contractor payments unpaid.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CT Ravi countered these claims, emphasizing that it is the government's responsibility, regardless of changes in power, to honor commitments and settle debts incurred by its predecessors. Ravi's statements highlight the enduring nature of pending bills that require the new administration's action.

Further criticism came from BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who painted a grim picture of contractors' financial despair, citing instances of suicide. Yatnal accused the current government of failing to fulfill its guarantees and thereby exacerbating the state's economic woes. Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged the challenge, noting the discrepancy between past undertakings and current budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)