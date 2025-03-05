NATO Allegiance and Defense Spending: Whitaker Underlines U.S. Commitment
At his confirmation hearing, Matt Whitaker reassured senators of the U.S.'s 'ironclad' commitment to NATO amidst Trump's critique of European allies. Whitaker aims to press allies to meet defense spending targets, emphasizing continued U.S. support and the importance of NATO's Article 5.
- Country:
- United States
In a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Matt Whitaker, President Donald Trump's nominee for NATO ambassador, assured senators of an 'ironclad' U.S. commitment to the NATO military alliance. This comes despite previous criticisms of European allies and a desire to build relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Whitaker addressed the necessity for NATO members to bolster their defense spending, emphasizing President Trump's demand for an increase. Trump had previously shocked the military alliance by suggesting during his campaign that Russia should be at liberty to act towards NATO members not meeting spending targets.
Whitaker portrayed his mission as pushing for increased defense budgets from NATO allies, particularly in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Democratic senators queried him about the U.S. stance on Russia's aggression; however, Whitaker cited Vice President JD Vance's attribution of the invasion to Russia.
