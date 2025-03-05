Zelenskiy Aims to Mend U.S. Ties Amid Mineral Deal Uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his intent to repair diplomatic relations with the United States following a notable Oval Office confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The clash centered around a controversial minerals deal, which, as of now, remains unresolved.

Despite U.S. assurances of access to Ukrainian minerals in exchange for military aid, uncertainty clouds the deal. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent denied plans for a signing, stirring further comment from Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

In a strategic move, Zelenskiy is pushing for direct negotiations with Russia, aiming for a lasting peace. With U.S. military aid in jeopardy, European allies now face increased pressure to support Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)